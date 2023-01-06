Telangana Congress lodges complaint with police against 12 MLAs who shifted loyalties to BRS

Accompanied by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy filed a complaint with the Moinabad police.
Hyderabad: The State Congress lodged a complaint with police against 12 MLAs, who had shifted loyalties to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Congress in 2018 and demanded a CBI investigation into the case.
Addressing the media, the TPCC president said a complaint was lodged against the 12 MLAs, who won elections on Congress ticket in 2018 but defected to BRS (formerly TRS).
“We demand stringent action against the culprits” Reddy said.