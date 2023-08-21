BRS manifesto at Warangal rally on Oct 16

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the party would go to the polls this time with the sole slogan of development.

Replying to a volley of queries from media persons after releasing the BRS list of 115 members for the assembly polls 2023, he said he would appeal to the people to strengthen the BRS to sustain the growth momentum that had unfolded in Telangana.

Asked about the election manifesto, he said the party would unveil the new manifesto at a mammoth rally to be organised at Warangal on October 16. He said the manifesto would reflect all the new schemes which the party intended to implement in its third term.

In fact, the BRS government had implemented over a hundred schemes that did not figure in its manifestos in the past.

Major initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, KCR kit and establishment of medical college in every district were not part of any of its manifestoes. The pressing needs of the people as well as the development agenda would be part of the BRS priorities. The BRS government in Telangana was the top performer and there was no parallel to it in the country. No other State could dare to compare with it in terms of development so far, he said.

The Niti Aayog, the Reserve Bank of India and even many union ministers have acknowledged the performance of the State government. Hyderabad city was provided with the best ever infrastructure. The State had emerged on the top on different counts including per capita income and per capita consumption of power, he said.