BRS supporters celebrate in erstwhile Nalgonda

After the list of BRS candidates for the Assembly elections was announced, supporters of all the BRS MLAs reached their camp offices in large numbers and launched the celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Nalgonda: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao putting all speculations to rest over some sitting MLAs being dropped from the list of candidates in erstwhile Nalgonda district, supporters of all 12 BRS MLAs who were renominated began celebrating on Monday.

In Nalgonda, followers of BRS MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy gathered at the Clock Tower Centre and celebrated his renomination by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. Similar scenes were witnessed at the camp office of Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao.

BRS workers celebrated at the main centre in Kodad in Suryapet expressing happiness over the renomination of MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav. Speaking to the media, Mallaiah Yadav said the BRS would retain power in the next elections and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would play a key role in national politics after the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Followers of Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha celebrated at Yadagirigutta and Alair and took a pledge to ensure their leader’s victory with a huge majority of votes. They exuded confidence that Sunitha would secure a hattrick win in the elections.

Meanwhile, after his name was announced as the party candidate for Suryapet, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy held a meeting with key leaders in the town and called up on party workers to swing into action from Tuesday itself. He exuded confidence that the BRS would win all 12 assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

In Thungathurthy assembly constituency, the BRS members also held celebrations at Thungathurthy, Tirumalgiri, Arvepally, Saligowrarm and Mothkur after MLA Gadari Kishore was declared as the party candidate. Similar celebrations were witnessed in Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Bhongir, Huzurnagar and Nakrekal assembly constituencies.