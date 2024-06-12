BRS minority leader wants Shadikhana works in Khammam expedited

It is sad that the government has neglected the construction of the Shadikhana and it shows the government’s indifferent attitude towards Muslims, he lamented.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 06:44 PM

Khammam: Muslims in Khammam city have been demanding the State government to expedite the works of an under construction second Shadikhana in the city.

The BRS district minority wing president Mohammed Tajuddin said that the Shadikhana was sanctioned during the previous regime in June 2023.

Former deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali laid the foundation stone for the works. The construction work was taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore on one acre and 12 guntas land at the Sequel resorts area.

The second Shadikhana was sanctioned to cater to the needs of the growing Muslim population in the city in addition to an existing Shadikhana at the old municipality office.

The second Shadikhana works reached basement level and then the construction was stopped for reasons unknown. Steel bar frames erected for the construction of pillars were being exposed to weather and getting rusted and it could affect the quality of the construction.

It is sad that the government has neglected the construction of the Shadikhana and it shows the government’s indifferent attitude towards Muslims, he lamented.

Speaking to Telangana Today Tajuddin wanted Muslim leaders in the Khammam Congress party and Khammam MLA, Revenue Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao should take special initiative and show their commitment in completing the second Shadikhana at the earliest.

He said along with Muslim leaders of the BRS party it is planned to submit petitions to the deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy besides the district Collector and Municipal Commissioner seeking to speed up the Shadikhana works.

If the construction work was not resumed forthwith, a series of protests would be staged involving all the Muslim organisations and leaders in Khammam city, Tajuddin warned.