BRS public meeting: Kejriwal, Mann, Vijayan, Akhilesh reach Hyderabad

They are all scheduled to participate in the BRS public meeting to be held in Khammam on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and others, received a warm welcome from BRS leaders including Ministers, upon their arrival at Shamshabad airport here on Tuesday.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi in a special flight on Tuesday evening. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali received them at the airport.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy welcomed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who reached the city by another flight.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night and was received by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

All the three Chief Ministers, CPI general secretary D Raja and others will have a breakfast meeting with BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday morning, before leaving for Khammam via Yadadri.