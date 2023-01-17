CM KCR’s visit: Khammam turns pink

The city shimmered in pink ahead of CM KCR's visit and the public meeting that will be attended by three Chief Ministers and several national leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing BRS volunteers at public meeting venue at V Venkatayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The city shimmered in pink ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s visit and the public meeting that will be attended by three Chief Ministers and several national leaders on Wednesday.

Welcome arches, buntings, cutouts and flexi banners of Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BRS leaders and ministers have been put up all over the city and the main roads that lead to Khammam.

Health Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageshwar Rao visited the public meeting venue at V Venkatayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam to inspect the arrangements.

The ministers addressed 1000 BRS volunteers and their team leaders on how to guide the VIPs and guests to their allotted galleries, supply drinking water and snacks. They were told to coordinate with the police for the success of the meeting.

Harish Rao informed that the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and national leaders would be felicitated with Narayanpet and Pochampally shawls and would be presented Karimnagar filigree mementos promoting Telangana culture. Bursting of specially made crackers would take place after the meeting was over.

Security arrangements

Meanwhile, tight police security arrangements with 4198 police officials and personnel were made for the event. Additional DG Vijay Kumar, IGP Shanawaz Qasim, IGP Chandrasekhar Reddy, Khammam and Warangal Commissioners of Police Vishnu S Warrier and AV Ranganath, DIGs K Ramesh Naidu and LS Chauhan, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad SPs Dr. Vineeth G and Sarath Chandra would monitor the security.

10 additional SPs, 39 ACPs, 139 CIs/RIs, 409 SIs/RSIs, 530 ASIs/head constables, 1772 constables, 169 women constables, 1005 Home Guards and 120 special parties personnel would be on duty.

Traffic restrictions

In view of the BRS public meeting and inauguration of the newly built collectorate, traffic restrictions would be in force from 6 am to 11 pm in Khammam city besides diversion of traffic in many routes in the city and surrounding areas.

Commissioner Warrier asked the public not to make unnecessary journeys on Wednesday except for urgent journeys as due to high traffic congestion they might get stuck in the traffic.