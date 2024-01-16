CM Revanth Reddy launches #InvestInTelangana campaign at WEF, Davos

The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, engaged in crucial meetings with representatives from renowned global companies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 01:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday launched the “#InvestInTelangana” campaign at the World Economic Forum (WEF), aiming to attract global investments. The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, engaged in crucial meetings with representatives from renowned global companies.

The members of Telangana delegation held key discussions with prominent industrialists on the first day, with focus on showcasing Telangana’s strengths as a major hub for IT and biomedical sciences to attract huge investments at Davos.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who is visiting Davos, met with WEF president Borg Brende, organisers, and other dignitaries, to discuss investment opportunities in Telangana. The discussions revolved around government priorities, the newly formed State government, and the potential for collaborative efforts between governments, industrialists, and business stakeholders to enhance living standards and achieve sustainable development.

Further, Revanth Reddy discussed industrial development with Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demek Hasento, where he explained about the Telangana government’s chosen route map.

The Telangana delegation, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu, conferred with NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh. Special attention was given to skill development in the State, exploring future strategies for skill enhancement, placement commitments, and providing valuable employment opportunities for engineering and degree students.

The 54th annual conference of the WEF, spanning three days, is currently underway in Davos, Switzerland. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu received a warm welcome from NRI dignitaries, where the former reiterated their commitment to inclusive and balanced development efforts for the progress of all citizens.