BRS raises Manipur issue in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till afternoon

Soon after both the Houses met for the day, the Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:21 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo of TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

Hyderabad: Amid uproar over the Manipur violence by the Opposition parties, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon and Rajya Sabha till 2.30 pm on Friday.

The Opposition upped the ante over the Manipur issue, even as the ruling BJP maintained that the Centre was willing to have discussion on the issue, but after regular business proceedings were carried out.

Along with other BRS Parliament leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwara Rao served a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively, demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

However, their motions were rejected by the Chairman and the Speaker respectively. Soon after both the Houses met for the day, the Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur.

They also raised slogans. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour and urged members to take their seats. With the Opposition showing no signs of slowing down, both the Houses were adjourned.