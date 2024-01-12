BRS says Congress formed govt on foundations of false propaganda

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy release a job calendar for the two lakh government jobs promised by the Congress in its election manifesto

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Friday said the Congress had formed the government in Telangana using false propaganda and misinformation campaigns including on government jobs during the Assembly elections. He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy release a job calendar for the two lakh government jobs promised by the Congress in its election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Kaushik Reddy said both Revanth Reddy and Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram had claimed that the K Chandrashekhar Rao government did not provide government jobs in the past decade. But the Chief Minister had recently boasted about paying salaries to all the State government employees on January 4 itself.

“In that case, the Congress Government had also paid salaries to 1,60,083 employees recruited during the BRS governance. Thus, it proves that the Congress had spread only lies about lack of recruitment during the BRS rule,” he said. He stated that against 2,32,308 vacancies permitted to be filled, 2,02,735 posts were notified and 1,60,083 of them were either appointed or their selection process was completed. The process of selection was under progress only in case 42,652 posts including those embroiled in the court cases.

He advised the Congress leaders to refrain from spreading false propaganda and focus on the administration to fulfil their promises. Reminding that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy promised to fill two lakh government jobs by the end of December 2024, he demanded that the government release a job calendar immediately.

In response to the defamation case filed by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, Kaushik Reddy said he and a few other BRS leaders had only reiterated what present Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on the sale of Congress party MLA tickets on news channels. They would reply to the charges in the court along with the video proof of what Venkat Reddy said against Revanth Reddy then.