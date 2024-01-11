BRS failed to effectively counter Congress false propaganda during Assembly polls: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao felt that the BRS failed to effectively communicate and publicise about its achievements during the electoral campaign, leading to its defeat in the recent Assembly elections. However, he pointed out that the Congress succeeded in its false propaganda and misinformation campaign, resulting in its victory.

Introspecting into the challenges faced by the BRS during the poll campaign during the Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting on Mahabubabad constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, Rama Rao stressed that the BRS government focused on development and welfare programmes, without publicising much about its achievements. In sharp contrast to the false propaganda of the Congress, he reminded that the BRS government issued around 6.47 lakh ration cards in its nine and half years regime.

Similarly, the number of social security pensioners increased from 29 lakh to 46 lakh, filled highest number of government jobs in the country, and hiked salaries to government employees by 73 per cent in its tenure.

“Government employees in Telangana are getting highest salaries compared to any other State. But we failed to publicise about them and capitalise on these achievements by turning them into votes,” he said.

Despite the electoral setback, the former Minister said the BRS party remained a formidable force with a strong leadership and a committed party cadre. He was optimistic, pointing out that the BRS party secured a significant one-third of seats and got defeated with a narrow margin of 1.85 per cent votes.

Rama Rao urged the party members not to be discouraged and outlined plans to strengthen the party’s organisational structure. He emphasised the importance of holding consecutive party meetings, reinforcing the party affiliated organisations, and initiating programmes to connect with diverse sections of the population.

He emphasised the need to self-introspect and address the issues which led to the party’s defeat. He was confident that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be a turning point for the BRS, putting it back on the victory track.