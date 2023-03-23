CM KCR starts aerial inspection of crop damage

On Thursday morning Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached Khammam district to begin an aerial observation of the crop damage, he also inspected fields at Ramapuram, Garlapadu and Govindapuram villages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:21 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached Khammam district on Thursday morning to begin an aerial observation of the crop damage inflicted by the unseasonal rains recently.

He first visited Ravinutala village of Bonakal mandal and interacted with a tenant farmer, V Ramakrishna and others, assuring government support to them. He later inspected fields at Ramapuram, Garlapadu and Govindapuram villages.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. He was briefed by district Collector VP Gautham and district agriculture officials about the extent of the loss caused by the rains.

Standing crops in as many as 10,324 acres has been damaged affecting 7092 farmers in Bonakal mandal alone. In all crops in 31,027 acres were damaged affecting 22, 000 farmers.

Chandrashekhar Rao is also scheduled to visit different villages in Mahabubabad and Karimnagar districts for the assessment of the crop damage.

BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan, MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah, L Ramulu Naik and K Upender Reddy, ZP chairman L Kamal Raju and others were present.