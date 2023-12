BRS Strategy For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | KCR, KTR, Sitting MPs | Telangana News Today

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The BRS is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, focusing on strengthening its party and countering the BJP. Despite a lower seat count, the party emphasizes its robust vote share of 37.35%.