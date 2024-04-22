BRS to complain to EC against CM Revanth Reddy’s abusive remarks

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah advised CM Revanth Reddy to refrain from making abusive remarks and mislead people with false propaganda against BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said Revanth Reddy was resorting to mudslinging against the former Chief Minister with false claims of attempts to topple the State government.

Addressing the mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Lakshmaiah said Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the BRS had no plans to dethrone the Congress government which is facing a threat from the BJP.

“But the Chief Minister is acting irresponsibly and making false accusations against the BRS and its president K Chandrashekhar Rao to mislead public for political gain. The BRS will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the Chief Minister for his false propaganda in every public meeting,” he said.

The former Minister stated that Revanth Reddy lacks administrative accumen and hence, he has been passing the time by repeatedly holding the BRS responsible for his failures to address the prevailing issues.

He said rather than swearing to implement the six guarantees in the name of the Almighty, Revanth Reddy should focus on sticking to deadlines set by himself to implement them and prove his commitment.

He demanded the State government to spell out facts on crop loss due to water crisis followed by unseasonal rains.