BRS to corner Centre on UCC, Manipur during monsoon session

The BRS party has also decided to protest against the Modi-government's failure to set up a Railway coach factory in Kazipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will take up discussions of various issues pertaining to the country, especially, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Manipur violence and the role of Governors during the Parliament’s monsoon session scheduled to begin on Thursday and to last for 23 days.

BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, who along with BRS Parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao, attended the all party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, said the party would take on the NDA government on the issues of UCC and Manipur violence. “The party will demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the Manipur violence,” he said.

Stating that Governors of the non-BJP ruled States were creating problems for State governments, Nageswara Rao said the party would raise the issue in the Parliament and expose the Centre’s undemocratic practices. The party would demand the government to take up the issue of the Governor’s role and interference in the State’s administration in both Houses of the Parliament. “We are seeing how the governments elected by the people are being troubled by Governors and how they are not approving Bills passed in the Assembly,” he said.

The party also asked the Centre to take up discussions on Minimum Support Price to the farmers, unemployment, rising prices of essentials, Women’s Reservation Bill, unemployment, inflation, prices, SC, ST minority and national census.

The BRS party has also decided to protest against the Modi-government’s failure to set up a Railway coach factory in Kazipet. “We have asked the government to provide an opportunity to discuss issues related to division of the State and all the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and pending arrears which has to come to the State,” Nageswara Rao said.

We were not invited for the Opposition meeting: Keshav Rao

Refuting the allegation that the BRS was planning to ally with BJP, BRS Parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao on Wednesday clarified that his party did not attend the Opposition parties meeting at Bengaluru on Tuesday as it was not invited.

Rather than considering the number of parties in alliance, one should look at their ideological stands, he said, adding that the BRS would move forward as per the people’s needs.