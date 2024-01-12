BRS vows to continue fight for rights of Telangana, its people

Jagadish Reddy admitted that the BRS cadre was disheartened over the absence of KCR as CM. However, they were equally geared up to fight against the anti-people policies of the Congress government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy reiterated the party’s dedication to Telangana’s aspirations to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and standing firm on Telangana’s rights.

Addressing a press meet following the Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting on Bhongir Parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Jagadish Reddy admitted that the BRS cadre was disheartened over the absence of K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister. However, they were equally geared up to fight against the anti-people policies of the Congress government.

“Several party leaders reported that the BJP and the Congress conspired to undermine the BRS in the recent Asssembly polls. They also informed about the growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government’s anti-people policies and the reintroduction of a middlemen system in implementation of welfare schemes,” he said.

The former Minister criticised the lack of clarity in the administration of schemes since the receipt of applications under Praja Palana. He highlighted that the Chandrashekhar Rao government faced no obstacles in implementing these initiatives, without troubling beneficiaries. While several party leaders gave valuable suggestions, the BRS chief is also interacting with the party cadre to seek their feedback.

BRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others also were present.