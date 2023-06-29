BRS to stamp authority in other States, play crucial role in national politics, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the BRS would be elected to power for the third time with 95 to 100 seats in the Assembly, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the party would stamp its authority in other States as well and play a crucial role in national politics.

“We will show our might that not only Gujarat leaders can call the shots but the BRS will also play a crucial role in national politics,” Rama Rao said, challenging opposition parties to show a better performing State than Telangana. “If they do so, I will quit politics,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the CREDAI Telangana’s new office at Financial District here on Thursday, the Minister said that in 2014, when the BRS (then TRS) had won 63 seats, conspiracies were hatched to dethrone the democratically elected government and to present Telangana as a failed experiment.

Though opposition parties do not have clarity, people have and they would not want to lose a good government that delivers its promises, he said, adding that there were many desperate to come to power.

Stressing that continuity of good governance was important, the Minister urged all sections of people not to take Telangana’s achievements for granted. Many think that whichever party is in power, development will be achieved but that is not the case. Had that been the case, how did previous governments fail to address power, drinking and irrigation water issues in the State, he asked.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao constructed the world’s largest lift irrigation project in four years. Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country. People will realize the achievements of Telangana when they step into Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States.

“In few States, if a builder has to construct a 5 lakh sq ft structure, he needs to pay some cut in terms of per square feet to both ruling and opposition parties. Does that happen in Telangana?” he asked.

Sharing a few future plans, he said Hyderabad was poised to become the first city in the country to ensure 100 percent sewerage treatment by September this year. Metro services would be increased from 71 km to 250 km. Genome Valley at Shamshabad would be expanded. The IT sector was being expanded to tier II cities. The target was to offer 50,000 IT jobs in tier II cities, with 12000 jobs already offered, he said.

“We are also coming up with a new policy on a circular economy. This is to ensure that treated water generated from STPs is put to use in building construction activities, landscaping and others,” Rama Rao said, adding that Telangana, particularly Hyderabad’s, journey had just begun.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has many more plans for development in the State,” he said.