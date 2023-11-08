| Brs Wants Ec To Book Case Against Revanth For Abusive Language At Public Meetings

BRS wants EC to book case against Revanth for abusive language at public meetings

BRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar said the TPCC president Revanth Reddy should mind his language

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s abusive language at public meetings, the ruling BRS wanted the Election Commission to book cases against the Congress MP suo moto.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of different political parties. The meeting was to appraise the procedure to be followed and the Election Commission instructions during the elections in the State.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, BRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar said the TPCC president should mind his language.

“If the Congress leader fails to mend his ways, voters will teach him a fitting lesson” he said, adding the Returning Officers should help the candidates in filing their nominations.

Also Read Patancheru seat given to Madhu for money: Kata Sudharani