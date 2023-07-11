BRS will fight against UCC under CM KCR: Puvvada

Khammam: The BRS would fight against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asserted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The BRS will oppose the UCC, which the BJP government at the Centre wants to implement, as it would be a threat to the rights of the people of the country and their generations-old traditions and cultural practices, he said.

He reminded that the BRS national president Chandrashekhar Rao had already made a statement that the party would categorically reject the decisions being taken by the Central government to break the unity of the people of India. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar complained that the BJP government, which already created discord among the people of the country while ignoring the development of the country, was now plotting to divide the people in the name of UCC.

The Modi government was trying to incite hatred in the society that has different regions, races, religions, customs and cultures. The BRS would make efforts to protect cultural and traditional interests of the people of the country as it respects secular sentiments, religions and castes.

The new law which the Centre plans to implement was not good for the country and would affect the freedom of the citizens. The evil past left behind by the Congress party was still plaguing the country.

Congress should explain why Rahul Gandhi was not talking about UCC, he said. Congress party should oppose the UCC bill if it has sincerity towards Muslims and Christians, Ajay Kumar demanded.

Hitting at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on 24 hour electricity to agriculture, the minister said there was no sense in the accusations made by Revanth Reddy that the BRS government was giving free electricity to farmers only for commissions.