As BRS chugs on, opposition appears to be in complete disarray in Telangana

While BJP is grappling with growing dissidence among its ranks, Cong battles with same old factionalism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Even as the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is strengthening itself and steaming ahead with more people joining the party ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the recent Atmeeya Sammelanams serving to invigorate and activate the party’s machinery as well, the other side of the political picture is turning out to be quite grim.

The entire opposition appears to be in complete disarray, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grappling with growing dissidence among its ranks, while the Congress is seeing simultaneous, multiple sequels of the same old story of factionalism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party , which is trying to project itself as the main rival to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is seeing one new episode of mutiny after the other almost on a daily basis.

The attempt of the national leadership to quell the rising dissidence with a change at the helm, by replacing the outspoken Bandi Sanjay with an apparently reluctant G Kishan Reddy, is yet to be accepted by most of the old guard in the party, with many seeing it as a victory of recent entrants into the party, particularly that of Eatala Rajendar. From five-time MLA A Chandrashekar to veteran tribal leader D Ravindra Naik, many have voiced their displeasure at the move.

On the other hand, the Congress, which has a long history of factional tactics killing its political fortunes many a time, is seeing a continuation of the internal rumblings across the State.

From Nalgonda to Warangal to Khammam, leaders in many of its former strongholds are struggling to keep aside differences, with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy apparently unable to keep his house united. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s statement on ‘Chief Minister Seethakka’ has just given his rivals an extra stick to beat him, and each other.