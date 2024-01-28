BRS will make major gains in parliamentary polls: Ravula

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will register a big victory in the parliamentary polls in Telangana and it would be hard for the Congress and BJP to retain the seats they had won in 2019, said Ravula Sridhar Reddy, BRS leader on Sunday. Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said that though the Congress was in power, the BRS tickets were the most sought after ones. The BRS ticket aspirants were making a beeline for the consideration of the party leadership.

The Congress had won three seats in 2019 and it would be tough for the party to retain them. So is the case with the BJP also. It would be difficult for the union Minister G Kishan Reddy to retain his seat too. The Congress may not be able to win the Malkajgiri constituency represented by Revanth Reddy. He said people were getting disillusioned with the Congress party, which had made false promises to the people to win the assembly elections.