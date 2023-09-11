BRS will play a key role in national politics: MP Vaddiraju

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has all the necessary qualifications to become Prime Minister, said Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra launched BRS election campaign at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra stated that the BRS was going to play a key role in national politics and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has all the necessary qualifications to become Prime Minister.

He along with Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha, Yellandu MLA B Haripriya and District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender launched the BRS election campaign at Yellandu in the district on Monday and addressed the party activists.

Chandrashekhar Rao has vast experience of governance, deep understanding of all aspects and eloquence. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister the BRS would record a massive hat-trick victory in upcoming elections, Ravichandra said.

He hailed Chandrashekhar Rao as a great leader who achieved separate Telangana state which everyone thought was impossible and made it number one in the country in terms of development and welfare. Atma Gourava Bhavans for SCs/STs/BCs and other castes were being built in expensive areas like Jubilee Hills, he said.

Former MLA K Kanakaiah was made ZP chairman after he lost the Assembly election. But he sold out himself to moneybags and joined those who betrayed the party. Leaders who have earned money by joining BRS were now speaking against the Chief Minister, the MP alleged.

Ravichandra, who was the in-charge of Yellandu constituency, told the public that they should see the BRS symbol car when they cast their vote. One should understand that their vote was for Chandrashekhar Rao and look at the Chief Minister not the candidate.

He expressed confidence that Haripriya was going to win in upcoming elections. The development programmes would continue till the election notification. Small issues between the leaders would be sorted out and all would work together for the party’s victory, he said.

