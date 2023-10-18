BRS workers asked to work in coordination to bring victory to party in ensuing elections

Speaking BRS booth level meeting held at Nereducherla in the assembly constituency, he said that BRS government was worked for welfare of poor people for the last nine and half years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Suryapet: Huzurnagar MLA and BRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Thursday asked the party members to work with coordination to bring victory to the party in the ensuing legislative assembly elections as every voter is important.

Speaking BRS booth level meeting held at Nereducherla in the assembly constituency, he said that BRS government was worked for welfare of poor people for the last nine and half years. People of all sections were benefitted from any one of the welfare scheme, which have implemented by the state government, he added.

Stating that the BRS government was succeeded in bringing earlier glory to agriculture, he said that 24 hours free electricity to agricultural pump sets, Rythu bandhu and irrigation facility and marketing facility to the crops have increased the income of the farmers in the state.

He made it clear that BRS only had the right to seek the votes of the farmers in the state. The people should present victory to the BRS for continuation of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has vision on development of the state and welfare of the people, in the post.