BRS worker’s murder: Party alleges political motive, police deny

Former BRS MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy said the ruling Congress government was trying to create fear among the BRS workers and the voters with these kinds of attacks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 05:06 PM

Sangareddy: Even as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is alleging that there was a political motive behind the murder of a BRS worker at Sigar Boguda on Saturday, the Narayankhed police have denied this.

Former BRS MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy said the ruling Congress government was trying to create fear among the BRS workers and the voters with these kinds of attacks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read Telangana: BRS worker beaten to death by Congress cadres in Sangareddy

BRS worker Vadithya Srinivas Nayak (22) died in an attack by Congress workers at Sigar Boguda village in Sirgapur mandal on Saturday. Narayankhed DSP Venkat Reddy said contractor Jadhav Raju took up a CC road work in the village. When the works were completed, Raju sold out the remaining gravel to some people which Srinivas Nayak’s father Pandari questioned. Both families picked up serious arguments over the issue.

The village elders sat on Saturday to settle the issue. However, Jadhav Raju, his brothers and their children attacked Srinivas, Pandari and their family members Gopal and Ravi with sticks and stones.

The DSP termed the attack as personal with no politics being involved. He said Pandari did not mention a political conspiracy in his complaint. However, Nayak’s friends took out a rally protesting the murder at Sigar Boguda while the funeral procession was taken out in a peaceful manner.