BRS workers protest across Hyderabad against Kavitha’s arrest

The BRS has given a call for bandh for Saturday to protest the arrest of Kavitha who was arrested at her residence on Friday and taken to Delhi by the ED officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 03:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers held a series of protests at different parts of the city against the arrest of MLC K Kavita by Enforcement Directorate officials.

The BRS has given a call for bandh for Saturday to protest the arrest of Kavitha who was arrested at her residence on Friday and taken to Delhi by the ED officials.

At several places the BRS workers were seen wearing black badges and registering their protest. The protestors led by local leaders and public representatives staged sit-in and raised slogans against the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

The police made elaborate arrangements and deployed forces at bus stations, railway stations and important government offices. Police presence was increased at ED and I – T office at Basheerbagh.