BRS workers stage protest in erstwhile Karimnagar

As part of the state-wide agitation, BRS activists and leaders staged dharnas and rasta rokos. Effigies of the central government were also burnt in different places

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 01:44 PM

Karimnagar: BRS workers staged protests across the erstwhile Karimnagar district against the arrest of MLC K Kavitha.

As part of the state-wide agitation, BRS activists and leaders staged dharnas and rasta rokos. Effigies of the central government were also burnt in different places.

BRS leaders found fault with the central government for arresting Kavitha. Terming the arrest as illegal, they alleged that colluding with each other, both Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had plotted the arrest.

Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the protest held at Telangana chowk in Karimnagar.

Similar protests were held in Godavarikhani, Choppadandi, Metpalli, Korutla, Boinpalli, Jammikunta and other places.