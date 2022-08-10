BTech dropout secures admission in US varsities with fake certificates, arrested

Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: A BTech dropout who intended to go to the United States using fake certificates was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday. The police seized five educational certificates and other documents from him.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said Janga Dayakar Reddy, 25, of Nacharam had dropped out of B.Tech from an engineering college at Ibrahimpatnam in 2018. He planned to travel to the United States using fake documents and with the help of one agent, Munnu Swamy, booked a visa slot.

“Munnu Swamy arranged fake educational certificates, recommendation letters of an engineering college, loan sanction letter and other required documents. He collected Rs. 1.3 lakh from Dayakar,” Bhagwat said, adding that Dayakar applied to different universities in the US for Masters in Business Analytics and got admission in two universities. He had applied for a visa from Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad consultants but could not get a visa.

During enquiry, it was found that there was a case against Munnu Swamy in the Osmania University police station for arranging fake certificates. While the police were probing the case with the help of Rachakonda police, the Dayakar dealing surfaced and he was arrested. Efforts were on to nab Munnu Swamy.