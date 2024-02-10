Budget: Injustice to farm sector, says Niranjan Reddy

He questioned as to how the sector would be able to make up for a net drop of Rs 7085 crore cut in allocations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 07:39 PM

File photo of former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy pointed out on Saturday that the farmers expecting a substantial hike in allocations for the agriculture sector were disappointed by the substantial cut in the overall agriculture budget.

Reacting to the Vote- on -Account budget of the Congress government, he said Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had allocated only Rs 19,746 crore to the agriculture sector as against Rs 26,837 crores given for the sector in the last fiscal in the BRS rule.

The agriculture sector would require Rs 15000 crore for the crop investment assistance and the Yasangi season was halfway through.