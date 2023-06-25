| Building Tilts In Chintal After An Attempt To Lift It

Hyderabad: Building tilts in Chintal after an attempt to lift it

An attempt to lift a building above the ground using a hydraulic jack failed with the structure ending up with a tilt.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: An attempt to lift a building above the ground using a hydraulic jack failed with the structure ending up with a tilt towards its adjacent building.

The incident occurred in Srinivas Nagar, Chintal in the GHMC Quthbullapur Circle. According to GHMC officials, no prior permission was taken before owners of the property attempted to lift the G+2 structure.

“Measures have been initiated to make sure there is no loss of life. For the safety of people staying near it, we will also take up demolition of the structure if required,” said a GHMC official.

Presently those residing in the G+ 2 structure and its adjacent building have vacated their homes. The GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF ) teams has been deployed at the site by the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management ( EV&DM).