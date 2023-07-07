TSRTC revises ‘T-9’ ticket timings; details inside

TSRTC has introduced ‘T-9 ticket’ for women and senior citizens traveling in the buses, particularly in villages and suburbs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has revised the timings of ‘T-9 Ticket’ and announced that it will now be available to women and senior citizens from 9am to 9pm every day.

Earlier, this ticket was valid from 9 am to 6 pm only. Following requests from bus users, the corporation has decided to increase the ticket timings from 9am to 9 pm.

TSRTC has introduced ‘T-9 ticket’ for women and senior citizens traveling in the buses, particularly in villages and suburbs. By paying Rs.100, through this ticket, a passenger can travel within a range of 60 kilometers up and down.

This ticket, which was made available on June 18, has been receiving good response from the passengers. Officials said already 11,000 people had bought this ticket.

“Some passengers have requested for revision of T-9 ticket timings and after considering their requests, we have increased the time from 9 am to 9 pm,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

For more information on the tickets citizens can contact – 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Also Read TSRTC deploys route monitoring officers to ensure hassle-free travel for students in Hyderabad