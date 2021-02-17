Burglar involved in 22 cases arrested in Hyderabad

Police recovered Rs 76,000, two tolas of gold, two knives, a bike and other material from him

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested a burglar involved in 22 cases here on Wednesday. Police recovered Rs 76,000, two tolas of gold, two knives, a bike and other material from him.

The arrested person was identified as Hasan Bin Ali alias Amer Ali alias Amer alias Chaush (21), a centring worker from Pahadishareef in Balapur.

Police said Hasan Bin Ali used to carry out a recce of residential colonies in secluded places and loot them. He was earlier involved in 18 cases in the city. He was currently arrested related to four cases, officials said.

