Burglars strike house in Narsingi

The residents were away on a summer tour, when the burglars struck at a house in Alkapuri Township in Narsingi on the outskirts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Burglars struck at a house in Alkapuri Township in Narsingi on the city outskirts and decamped with about 30 tolas gold and 2 kg silver ornaments, police said on Friday.

The residents were away on a summer tour, when the incident occurred.

Police said the burglars damaged the main door lock and gained entry into the house, after which they broke open the almirah and stole the valuables. The incident came to light on Friday afternoon when the family returned from the trip.

On being alerted, the Narsingi police reached the spot and took up investigation. They suspect an interstate gang behind the crime. The CCTV footage in the surroundings is being examined.