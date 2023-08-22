Burglars struck house at Addagutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Burglars struck at a house in Addagutta, Tukaramgate and decamped with nearly two tolas gold, 80 tolas of silver ornaments and other valuables on Monday.

The house owner Srilatha in her complaint said the family was fast asleep when unidentified burglars sneaked into the house through the window by unscrewing the grills.

Police said the suspects opened the almirah using the keys that were available nearby and stole the valuables.

The Tukaramgate police are investigating.

