Business Mint has been awarded Shiva SS for creating magic with every click!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: Find something you are passionate about and keep tremendously getting better at it! When your heart jumps every time the camera locks focus, you know that your work is your passion.

From Dubai to Mumbai from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar to IIFA and SIIMA from movie launches to couture fashion shows this passionate artist has covered it all! Endowed with creativity and imagination his photographs for all purposes is a form of art.

Shiva SS is a distinguished and renowned Celebrity and Fashion Photographer based in Hyderabad India. He has bestowed the title of ‘Most Prominent Photographer of the year – 2022 at a star-studded event held on the 10th of July, 2022 The Mercedes Benz Silver Star – Hyderabad hosted by Business Mint, the organisation that conducted this nationwide award.

Shiva SS started his photography career in Dubai as a part-time photographer way back in 2012. In 2013, he Collaborated with Filmfare Middle East and started covering various Celebrity Events Press Meets, interviews, and corporate events in Dubai and across the UAE. He also has covered events in various Indian cities during his visits including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala.

For Shiva SS the camera is a sketchbook, an instrument of intuition and spontaneity, the artist sees what others only get a glimpse of and the subject is converted to reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality. It takes an instant out of time, altering life and holding it still.

“When words fail to describe the beauty of a moment it is captured in a frame, skill is never purchased it is a gift and I am grateful for this gift” says the blessed and celebrated photographer. From his fervour and commitment to this art form, one realises that Photography is the austere and blazing poetry of the real that the photographer skilfully captures, time stands still, the moment is gone but the magic remains.

Apart from celebrity photo shoots and fashion model profiles, Shiva SS has been involved in various Photography assignments throughout the country in a wide range of genres including Fashion and Editorial Photography, Model Portfolios for Upcoming Actors/ Models, Advertising and E-commerce Photography, Private and Corporate Events, Charity Events, Celebrity Photo shoots and PAP of Hyderabad.

In 2019, Shiva SS was the official Photographer for the Beauty Pageant “Miss Climate “held at The Constitution Club of India New Delhi and his brand “SS Fashion Photography” received the PRO PLANET BRAND 2019 Award.

However, Shiva did not become an illustrious photographer overnight and had to go through a long and tedious process to become who he is. Today, he is an inspiring and successful shutterbug who faced many challenges before he became the well-known and eminent photographer he is today. These feats that he has achieved are the reason behind his being recognised by Business Mint Nationwide Awards.

His list of accomplishments, awards, and recognition received over the past few years, for work done as the official photographer for shoots of top Indian actors, Movie press meets, Celebrity fashion portraits runs long.

Shiva has been interviewed by Dubai-based blogger, Start-up India magazine, and google news and was recently recognised by Business Mint in a nationwide survey of the best among the best!

Shiva SS is blessed to have a team of experienced professionals comprising of make-up artists, stylists, hairdressers, co-photographers, fashion designers and location scouts to get your model portfolio and other photo shoots completed with ease.

“Proficiency in photography techniques and composition will yield just a good image but true passion and love will make you world-class,” remarks the confident artist Shiva SS.

Shiva SS has carve a unique niche for himself in the industry. Celebrities request to work with Shiva. And he is now known as a celebrity portrait photographer almost as famous as the people he photographs.