Businessman dies after falling off from first floor

Hyderabad: A businessman died after falling from the first floor of his house at KPHB on Friday morning.

According to the police, N Chandra Mohan (53) a resident of KPHB was cleaning his house when he slipped and fell on the ground from the first floor. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary. A case is registered.

