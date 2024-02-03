Two persons killed in road accident at Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Vanasthalipuram on Friday night. The victims M Satish (39) and his friend Venkat Satyanarayana (34) were travelling on a bike when a tipper hit the motorcycle near Sushma theatre at Vanasthalipuram.

Both of them fell on the road and succumbed to fatal injuries. Satish and Venkat are construction workers and were heading to a site when the accident took place.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted bodies to the mortuary. A case is registered against the tipper driver.