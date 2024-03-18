Businessman murdered in Vikarabad

The police suspect that the victim was hit by a liquor bottle on his head and was probably killed by persons known to him.

18 March 2024

Hyderabad: A businessman was murdered by unidentified persons at Pudur mandal of Vikarabad district on Sunday night.

The victim Sanjeev Kumar (38), a resident of Manneguda village in Pudur mandal was murdered at an isolated place on the Pudur road.

The police formed special teams to investigate the case.