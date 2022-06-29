“Bye bye Modi” hoarding at Hyderabad’s Begumpet sends police into a tizzy

Hyderabad: A flex hoarding at Begumpet with a messages “Saalu Modi & Samphako Modi, Bye Bye Modi”, sent police in a tizzy on Wednesday morning.

Some unknown persons had put up the flex hoarding at the Begumpet road and in morning the police noticed it.

Soon officials rushed to the spot and with the help of a few workers got it removed.

The police felt that the flex with anti PM Narendra Modi message could result in tension in the area.

Modi will be visiting the city on July 2 and 3 to attend party related programs.