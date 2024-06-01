C-PAC predicts 11 Lok Sabha seats for BRS in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to turn the tables around in the Lok Sabha elections with Civil Polls Analysis Committee (C-PAC) predicting that the party is set to win 11 seats in the State.

This apart, the C-PAC exit polls that were released on Saturday evening said the BRS is also stated to win the Secunderabad Cantonment by-poll and the Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates Constituency by-election as well.

C-PAC exit polls gained credibility when its predictions came almost correct during the Assembly elections held in the State last year. C-PAC had said the BRS would win around 40 seats by securing 33.61 percent vote share and Congress would win 66 seats with 55.46 percent vote share.

Considering the near perfect exit polls released during the Assembly elections, the C-PAC predictions that BRS is set to win 11 seats in Lok Sabha elections, may turn it into a bitter pill for the rival Congress and BJP to digest.

According to C-PAC, BRS will win 11 seats by securing 44.95 percent vote share, followed by BJP, which would win two seats with 26.38 percent. Interestingly, the ruling Congress in the State would win only one seat in Nalgonda and AIMIM would also win one seat in Hyderabad, C-PAC exit polls predicted.

It further said there is a tough fight between BRS and BJP in Nizamabad constituency and a close contest is on between BRS and Congress in Bhongir constituency.

In the Secunderabad Cantonment and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency by-polls too, the BRS is to hoist its flag. In Secunderabad Cantonment by-poll, the BRS would secure 50.49 vote share, leaving behind the Congress with 37.29 percent and BJP with11.63 percent.

Similarly, in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency by-poll, the BRS will emerge triumphant with 41.17 percent vote share, followed by Congress with 33.81 percent and BJP with13.26 percent. Others and NOTA are set to secure 8.52 percent and 3.24 percent respectively in this by poll, the C-PAC survey said.