Mumbai cartels push drugs into Hyderabad

With Hyd Police busting Goa-based networks, Mumbai cartels trying to make inroads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand inspecting the seized drugs on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: After the Hyderabad Police busted a majority of the drug networks that were linked to Goa and smashed their formations, the drug cartels from Mumbai are now posing a challenge to the city police.

The arrest of 11 individuals from three different gangs operating from Mumbai on Tuesday acknowledges the fact that Mumbai-based gangs are attempting to push drugs into Telangana.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand said during an investigation into the recent cases it was found the Mumbai-based drug cartels are pumping the contraband through locals or outsiders into the State.

“A vacuum has been generated after we successfully deactivated the Goa-based gangs in the last year. The Goa gangs were pumping in cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and other synthetic drugs sold at high rates. Now, we have come to know of Mumbai links and we are going tough against them too,” Anand said.

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police said he interacted with the Mumbai counterpart and informed him about the drug trafficking activities being carried out from Mumbai.

“The Mumbai Police said they will extend all support to us. We will coordinate with them and work collectively,” Anand said, reiterating that he had not received much cooperation from the Goa Police earlier.

Anand pointed out that the police were now focussing on gangs from Mumbai and other cities who were trying to set up their base in the city. The State government would soon issue orders to make functional the Telangana State Narcotics Control Bureau.