Cab driver arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad

A cab driver who was allegedly peddling in heroine drug was arrested by the RGI Airport police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: A cab driver who was allegedly peddling in heroine drug was arrested by the RGI Airport police with assistance of SOT Madhapur on Saturday. The police seized 48 grams of the contraband from him.

According to the police, the arrested man Shaik Abdul Alam, (41), a resident of Chandrayangutta purchased the drug from Saajan of Mumbai and was planning to sell it in the city.

On information, he was caught and the drug seized. A case under NDPS Act is booked against him and investigation going on.