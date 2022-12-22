Hyderabad: Three held for drug peddling at Malkajgiri

Police officials recovered 15 LSD blots, two bikes and three mobile phones from them.

Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Malkajgiri police busted an interstate drug racket and nabbed three youngsters at Malkajgiri on Thursday. Officials recovered 15 LSD blots, two bikes and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are B.Sumith Kumar Singh (23) from Macha Bolarum, a consumer and drug peddler, K.Daniel (22), MBA student from Bowenpally and G.Aaron Joseph (21), degree final year student from Malkajgiri. The absconding suspect is Yashwanth, a drug dealer from Goa.

According to the police, Singh, who completed BSc from a private college in Sainikpuri is currently searching for suitable job. He started to consume psychotropic substances and further sell them for high rate with the help of his close friend Yashwanth, from Goa.

“He purchased it for Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000 and sold it on a higher rate to customers, mostly youngsters. Daniel acted as a mediator between Singh and his customers,” said a senior police official.

Based on a tip-off, the police team nabbed the trio while they were waiting near Malkajgiri railway station to handover the psychotropic substance to Joseph.