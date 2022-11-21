Calf, ox killed by tigress and cub in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Adilabad: A tigress and cub killed a calf and an ox when the cattle were grazing in the forests of Thamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal on Monday. This is the fifth cattle killing reported in this region in recent times.

Bheempur Forest Range Officer Gulab Singh said the cattle belonged to Madavi Shankar and Annela Swamy of Thamsi (K) village. Shepherds noticed the corpse of the calf and ox and alerted the farmers, who in turn informed the local authorities of the Forest department. Officials rushed to the spot and recorded pugmarks of the tiger and its cub. The tigers, belonging to Maharashtra, had migrated to Adilabad recently.

According to authorities, compensation would be extended to the farmers soon. The authorities requested shepherds and farmers not to venture deep into the jungle and to avoid sudden confrontation with wild animals. They advised the public to move in groups while taking up farm activities and not to come out after 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Swamy, an auto-rickshaw driver, claimed that he spotted a tigress and three cubs on the outskirts of Borlakunta village in Bheempur mandal. He sighted the quartet when he was bringing farm laborers back to Thamsi (K) village. He said he sped past the four without stopping after seeing them on the roadside.