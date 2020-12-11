Camp offices will bring MLAs closer to people: Koppula Eshwar

A personal assistant and a computer operator would be in the office to take representations from the people and ensure that he gets them, he said, adding that the office staff will also connect people to him directly if necessary.

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Jagtial: Welfare Minister and Dharmapuri MLA Koppula Eshwar said on Friday that MLA camp offices would help legislators find quick solutions to the problems of the people.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the MLA camp office in his constituency. He said to solve the problems of the people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to construct MLA camp offices in every constituency headquarters and also sanctioned required staff.

While Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned by the government, the camp office was completed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, with his own contribution of Rs 50 lakh. People can visit the office any time between 8 am and 7 pm every day. A personal assistant and a computer operator would be in the office to take representations from the people and ensure that he gets them, he said, adding that the office staff will also connect people to him directly if necessary.

Stating that about 700 applications relating to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund were being received every month, he said each and every application was being looked into. To avoid middlemen, every application was examined by Tahsildhars and himself, he said.

On the occasion, the Minister distributed Kalyan Laxmi cheques worth Rs 50.5 lakh to 50 beneficiaries and Rs 12.81 lakh to 46 beneficiaries of the CM’s Relief Fund.

MP B Venkatesh Netha, MLAs Kalwakuntla Vidhyasagar Rao (Korutla), and Dr M Sanjay Kumar (Jagitial), Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, Collector Ravi, Dharmapuri Municipal chairperson Sangi Sattemma, DCMS chairman Srikanth Reddy, ZPTCs, MPPs, Sarpanches and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .