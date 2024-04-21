Campus safety & security in education institutes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: US universities have many protocols to ensure students’ safety and security, providing a secure learning environment through measures that range from robust campus police departments to state-of-the-art emergency alarm systems.

The safety protocols established by US universities are particularly crucial for international students and their families, who may be unfamiliar with the local environment and legal systems.

These measures are designed to address emergencies and alleviate international students’ apprehension regarding personal safety while studying abroad. At smaller colleges, collaboration between local police services and campus authorities is common practice to maintain security.

Larger university campuses typically have dedicated police departments to oversee the campus, ensuring a comprehensive approach to campus safety.

In addition to campus police, US universities also have campus safety teams that provide: 4 Late-night security and safety services 4 Access to emergency phones 4 24-hour hotlines 4 Apps that can help students directly reach out to an emergency services desk when in need.

Campuses also provide professional mental health counsellors and can be contacted for counselling services, including trauma. Universities prioritise all community members’ wellbeing regardless of size, offering training and specialised support for international students facing unique challenges.

The ‘blue light’ emergency system is one of the features of campus safety measures adopted by many universities. It allows students to alert security personnel quickly in the event of danger. Also, escort services are frequently available for international students who may feel uncomfortable walking alone, especially at night, further enhancing safety and providing peace of mind.

Universities actively encourage engagement with campus safety offices to empower international students to safeguard themselves.

These offices provide a wide range of services, including emergency phone stations, escort assistance, and safety mapping tools tailored to the needs of international students. International students must familiarise themselves with these resources and stay informed about campus safety procedures through annual safety reports. Especially after dark, when visibility is reduced, taking precautions becomes crucial.

Utilising the buddy system, requesting campus security escorts, and parking in well-lit areas are simple yet effective ways to minimise risks.

Moreover, maintaining vigilance and securing personal belongings, such as locking doors and windows, are fundamental practices for ensuring individual safety.

In today’s digital age, international students must exercise caution when using social media to prevent inadvertently sharing sensitive information.

Avoiding geotagging, refraining from disclosing empty residences, and adjusting privacy settings are recommended strategies to mitigate potential risks associated with online presence.

A proactive approach to safety involves careful planning and awareness of one’s surroundings, particularly for international students adjusting to a new cultural and social environment.

Walking confidently, avoiding isolated paths, and utilising campus maps contribute to a sense of security while navigating the campus environment.

Staying informed about local crime rates and campus safety initiatives is essential for international students to make informed decisions about their safety. Beyond statistics, factors such as community services funding and healthcare resources provide valuable insights into overall safety measures and support systems available within the university environment.

Before choosing to apply to a university, international students can set up an appointment with the admissions and international student counsellors to inquire about the safety policies and other services provided to them. Students should refer to the university safety website resources page to understand safety procedures and protocols.

When students arrive at a university, they should attend any orientation programmes offered and familiarise themselves with the location of the campus security, classrooms, and other important buildings and facilities.

Students should also save essential emergency numbers and have them handy to use when needed. By prioritising safety and fostering a culture of awareness, US universities endeavour to create an inclusive and secure environment conducive to international students; academic success and personal growth.

