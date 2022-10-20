CAMS, AYUSH survey to be carried out in district soon: Mancherial Collector

Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Mancherial: Collector Bharathi Hollikeri said a Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and AYUSH survey would be carried out by the National Statistical Office.

In a press statement, Bharathi said the 79th round of National Statistical survey would be resumed after a hiatus of three years caused by Covid-19. She said awareness would be created among the public over the medicine system of the country. The first phase of the survey over efficacy of AYUSH was going to be organized from July 1 to September 2, while second, third and the fourth phases would be conducted between October 2 and April 23, she said.

The Collector also said the survey, extended over a one-year period, was earmarked for collection of data for compilation of a number of Sustainable Development Goals indicators through CAMS. The survey was introduced to cater the emerging need of information on high-frequency socio-economic indicators. CAMS will collect information required for the purpose of generating SDG indicators and sub-indicators of Global Indices.

Mandal and district level officials would be trained to carry out the survey. Teams of the survey would tour identified demographics. They will cover families dwelling Ponkal, Malyal village in Jannaram mandal, Thanimadugu in Dandepalli, Batwanpalli of Bellampalli, Indaram in Jaipur, Pathakommugudem in Luxettipet, Laxmipur from Bheemini, several parts of Mancherial, Kyathanpalli, Mandamarri municipalities. The survey will end by June 30, 2023.

The surveyors would gather information relating to socio-economic conditions of households and accounts of Covid-19 and traditional methods to overcome the pandemic, besides collecting their views on AYUSH. The data would be computerized and analysed. It will be utilized to make policies and initiatives.