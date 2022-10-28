Country’s growth depends on women financial empowerment: Mancherial Collector

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri opined that the country would witness growth only when women achieve financial empowerment. She handed over cheques of loans worth Rs 35 crore to members of self-help groups (SHG) during a credit mela held in Naspur mandal centre on Friday.

The event was organized jointly by Telangana Grameena Bank (DGB), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

Speaking on the occasion, Bharathi said that the country’s development was possible when the women achieve economic empowerment. She stated that loans to the tune to Rs 253 crore would be extended by DGB to eligible SHGs as against Rs 353 crore earmarked to the district. She added that the district had already achieved 60 percent of loans this year.

The Collector advised members of the SHGs to venture into Kangan hall, embroidery work, tailoring, cloth store, vegetable vending, etc., fields and to make profits. She told them to have financial and computer literacy. She informed that the district recorded 1.75 percent of non-performing assets by the groups and instructed officials concerned to take steps to decrease it.

District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, TGB General Manager KV Prasad, Regional Manager Murali Manohar, District Lead Bank Manager Mahipal Reddy, DRDA Assistant Project Director Srinivas, MEPMPA Project Director Balakrishna, District Samakhya president Satyavathi and many others were present.