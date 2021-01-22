Cancer screening campaign in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Grace Cancer Foundation and Indur Cancer Hospital in partnership with the State government are organising a first-of-its-kind year-long Comprehensive Cancer Screening Campaign covering the entire populace of above 21 years in Nizamabad district from January 30.

The cancer screening campaign will be formally launched by Nizamabad Collector Narayan Reddy on January 30 at the Indur Cancer Hospital, on the eve of World Cancer Day.

The aim of the camp is to screen the population for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, diabetes hypertension, heart health and obesity, a press release said. “In addition to conducting diagnostic tests, we will also sensitise the population above 21 years of age in Nizamabad about preventive aspects and aid in early detection of cancers,” says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation.

As part of the campaign, screening camps will be held in over 25 PHCs in the district, with the initial phase focusing on Rural Nizamabad. The state-of-the-art mobile cancer screening bus equipped with advanced diagnostics will move from one location to other as per the pre-designated schedule. The camps will be organised through the PHCs of the respective areas in coordination with the DMHO of Nizamabad.

