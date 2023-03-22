Candidates having through knowledge will not have any difficulty with paper leak: Group-I aspirants

Speaking to Telangana Today, Group-1 aspirant opined that if aspirants have thorough knowledge in the subject, nothing would happen with cancellation of exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Karimnagar: “The job aspirants, who prepared thoroughly for competitive examinations, will not have any problem with the cancellation of Group-I or any other examinations. The candidates who do not have thorough knowledge in the subject will only face difficulties. Where was the need to worry about cancellation of exams if the candidates have enough stuff ” it is the opinion of one Ch Rajkumar, who qualified Group-I prelims examination.

Rajkumar, who got 88 marks in prelims, is ready to attend the exam at any time since he has thorough knowledge in all subjects. Moreover, he expressed confidence to clear Group-I prelims again without any difficulty. A native of Molangur of Shankarapatnam mandal, Rajkumar is preparing for Group-I examination during the last one and half year by staying in SC Study Circle, Karimnagar. He cleared prelims examination within a short period with rigorous preparation. He completed BSc, B.Ed.

Speaking to Telangana Today, he opined that if aspirants have thorough knowledge in the subject, nothing would happen with cancelation of exams. They were able to write exams at any time. Similar is the opinion of another prelims qualified candidate Nakka Parashuram from Mogilipalem of Thimmapur mandal. B.Tech graduate (CEC), Parashuram has been preparing for various competitive examinations since 2019 and he got 69 marks in prelims.

Parashuram, who was staying in SC Study Circle, wanted the government to extend the hostel facility by six months since their coaching duration is going to end by March. Since all of them were from poor backgrounds, it was not possible for them to continue studies by staying in private hostels. On the other hand, despite ongoing ruckus by opposition parties over leakage of exam papers, all the job aspirants preparing various competitive examinations are continuing their preparations without any disturbance.

Besides all government libraries and study circles, private study halls have also been filled with job aspirants.