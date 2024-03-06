TSPSC announces schedule for Group services recruitment exams

The TSPSC has already scheduled Group-l services preliminary test for 563 vacancies on June 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for the Group services recruitment examinations.

The Group-II recruitment exam for 783 vacancies is on August 7 and 8, while the Group-I services Main exam will be conducted from October 21.

Similarly, exam for 1,388 vacancies under Group-III services will be held on November 17 and 18.

The Group I Main, II and III exams comprises seven, four and three papers respectively.