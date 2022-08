| Car Driver Escapes After Car Goes Up In Flames At Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:35 AM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: A car driver had a lucky escape after his vehicle caught fire at Narsingi on Monday night.

The driver was on his way from Narsingi towards the city when the incident took place near Maisamma temple on Narsingi road.

The driver, on noticing smoke from the engine panicked and crashed into the divider and jumped out. The fire soon engulfed the vehicle.

Local residents doused the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher and water.